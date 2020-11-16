Plastic Bag Ban

-
The City of Austin is trying to figure out what it can do to discourage the use of single-use plastic bags now that the Texas Supreme Court ruled the city…
Texas is not a state known for strong environmental protections. The fact is, many green groups head into legislative sessions more concerned about…
The Austin City Council passed a resolution Thursday encouraging local stores to keep honoring the city’s so-called bag ban. It’s the latest response to a…
The Parks and Recreation Recycling Task Force is recommending several different ways to pay for consistent recycling around Austin.The Austin City Council…
Austin says it is still committed to reducing plastic waste despite a Texas Supreme Court ruling last month that forced it to end its ban on single-use…
Austin has endured several legal jabs from the state in the past couple months.Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton stepped into a dispute earlier this…
Austin is ending its ban on free single-use plastic bags at stores and restaurants after a state Supreme Court ruling against a similar ban in Laredo. But…
The City of Austin says it will no longer enforce a ban on single-use plastic bags at most retail outlets, following a state Supreme Court ruling last…
From Texas Standard.There’s nothing new about plastic straws. They’ve been around for decades. But there has been a recent backlash against them.Eric…
The Texas Supreme Court has ruled Laredo can't ban the use of single-use bags. At issue was whether the city could ban bags under the state law regulating…