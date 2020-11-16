-
Texas Legislative Black Caucus Unveils George Floyd Act To Ban Chokeholds, Limit Police Use Of ForceBlack lawmakers at the Texas Legislature unveiled on Thursday the George Floyd Act, a sweeping police reform proposal that would ban chokeholds across the…
From Texas Standard:Late Thursday, a sweeping police reform measure passed in the U.S. House of Representatives. The George Floyd Justice in Policing Act,…
As the school board finalizes its FY2021 budget, racial justice advocates are calling on the Austin Independent School District to move money away from…
From Texas Standard:For decades no one questioned how police officers proved someone committed a crime. Now, several techniques used by law enforcement…