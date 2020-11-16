PolitiFact

-
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says it's "absurd" to firmly link football and Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy. Is that true? KUT's Nathan Bernier asks…
-
Tom "Smitty" Smith of Public Citizen says 600,000 Texas registered voters lack valid photo IDs to go to polls. Is it true? KUT's Nathan Bernier asks…
-
Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller posted a photo on Facebook of President Obama grinning and holding a Che Guevara T-shirt. Was it real? KUT's…
-
Republican presidential candidate Jeb Bush, speaking in Florida, said, "In Houston, Texas, today, there are no homeless veterans." For real? KUT's Nathan…
-
Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said on Meet the Press that states where people carry guns have less crime. Was he right? KUT's Nathan Bernier asks Gardner…
-
Texas Governor Greg Abbott says traffic congestion "costs rush hour drivers in Austin and Dallas more than $1,000 a year. And in Houston, it’s even more…
-
Did everyone pray in U.S. public schools prior to 1962 and was the Bible the principle textbook? Yes, according to Sen. Ted Cruz's father, Rafael Cruz, in…
-
U.S. Rep. Pete Gallego, D-Alpine, recently said 97 percent of all food stamp benefits reach those in need – meaning the benefit program, which caters to…
-
Last week, Gov. Rick Perry said on a radio program that abortion was the second most common surgical procedure performed in the United States.That raised…
-
As Lawmakers take up a abortion measure this week – we review comments made by State Land Commissioner Jerry Patterson aboutabortion measure Senate Bill…