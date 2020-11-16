-
Members of the public testified for the first time Tuesday on three bills that would create statewide regulations for ride-hailing companies in Texas. The…
-
Mel Roe was eating dinner Saturday night at Manuel’s Mexican Restaurant in downtown Austin when she nearly threw her phone at the wall. She said the app…
-
Researchers from the Texas Transportation Institute at Texas A&M University and the University of Michigan Transportation Research Institute want to know…
-
Standing atop the same stage where men and women perform bawdy pranks as part of adult entertainment-themed Bingo every Tuesday at the Alamo Drafthouse’s…
-
The political action committee that put Proposition 1 on the ballot and is campaigning for it received about $6 million from ride-sharing companies Uber…
-
When she’s not driving for ride-hailing companies Uber and Lyft, Sara Kaminsky works as a personal trainer. In fact, I exited her Toyota Corolla with a…
-
UPDATE: In a news conference this afternoon, City of Houston officials made clear they did not plan to concede to Uber's demands to repeal the city's…
-
Eduardo Gutierrez picked me up in his Ford Crown Victoria. I knew the make of his car and his license plate, plus I had an idea of what he looked like.…
-
Everything’s in place for a May 7 vote on rules governing ride-hailing companies such as Uber and Lyft. But which set of rules will drivers be living…
-
The Austin City Council has approved the ballot language for the city-wide election to be held in May on regulating ride-hailing companies such as Uber…