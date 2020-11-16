-
The Travis County Jail saw a drastic reduction in the number of undocumented immigrants it transferred into Immigrations Customs Enforcement custody in…
From Texas Standard.Two days before Christmas, on the east side of San Antonio, police made a discovery – one that had echoes of earlier incidents…
From Texas Standard:Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested almost 500 people in just four days of immigration raids last month alone. While that…
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Friday commended Texas lawmakers for taking a "leadership role" in fighting jurisdictions that oppose President…
Students at a parenting class had trouble focusing the day after a court ruling on Senate Bill 4, Texas' "sanctuary cities" law.“On that day of class and…
The Travis County Sheriff's Office will honor all federal immigration detainer requests following a federal court ruling that held parts of Texas'…
A federal court in San Antonio has blocked much of Senate Bill 4, Texas' so-called "sanctuary cities" law."The best interests of the public will be served…
Candelario Vazquez, 34, stands in front of a group of 20 people. None of the adults and children, some of them squirming in their hard plastic chairs,…
U.S. District Judge Sam Sparks on Wednesday dismissed the state of Texas’ lawsuit against Travis County and other defendants over the state's new…
The colorful scene melded two time-honored Texas traditions: political protest and the quinceañera.With skirts flouncing, 15 young women ascended the…