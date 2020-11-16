-
Valerie Sterne has always known anecdotally that schools in Austin are segregated. She used to be a teacher and an administrator with the Austin…
-
On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with the Honorable Mitch Landrieu, author, speaker, advisor and the former…
-
From Texas Standard:An arraignment hearing will be held next week for the suspect accused of targeting Hispanics, and killing 22 people, at an El Paso…
-
While many people in Austin are questioning why the Austin Independent School District is closing and consolidating schools, Roxanne Evans says she saw it…
-
On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. concludes his conversation with the Honorable Dr. Harriet M. Murphy, retired…
-
The University of Texas and the University of Southern California football teams face each other over the weekend. The two schools have played some…
-
A group of education advocates has released what it is calling a manifesto, demanding the Austin Independent School District immediately address…
-
On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. concludes his conversation with Dr. Benjamin W. Nero, author of That’s The Way It…
-
On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Dr. Benjamin Nero, author of That’s The Way It Was: A Memoir. Dr. Nero…
-
The federal lawsuit stems from the department's decision to postpone a requirement that recipients of funding study how inclusive their communities are and plan how to overcome historic segregation.