-
Many Central Texans woke up Thursday morning to a delightful sight: a light covering of snow on roofs and cars. But after it melted, what was left was…
-
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Central Texas until 6 p.m. tonight. Forecasters warn a wintry mix of precipitation…
-
From Texas Standard.Much of Texas woke up to frozen roads and windshields covered in ice this morning – a bad winter storm, to be sure. But as winter…
-
Central Texas is waking up to freezing temperatures, some leftover snow and icy roads. The combination led several area school districts to cancel…
-
Kids are playing in the snow in El Paso and other parts of the state, as a storm system pushes eastward into Texas. People are posting video of the snow…
-
We have some creative KUT listeners! We asked you during Morning Edition to send us photos of the snow in Austin, Texas and our inbox was flooded. Thank…
-
Hundreds of people flocked to Murchison Middle School this morning for the chance to sled on fresh powder. Cardboard boxes, Tupperware tops and even a…
-
Updated at 12:15 pm: People are out in the streets playing in the snow this morning! A winter storm warning is in effect until noon today. Austin police…
-
The National Weather Service released snowfall totals for towns and cities in Central Texas. (Here's how they measure it.) These numbers are from 10:42…
-
Here are photos from our users. We have even more here. Here are photos of snow downtown and the State Capitol Austin from KUT's Nathan Bernier. KUT's Ben…