The Trump ally and longtime Republican megadonor testifies regarding cost-cutting measures at the U.S. Postal Service that Democrats say would jeopardize Americans' ability to vote by mail.
The bill, which provides $25 billion in aid, was passed in a rare Saturday session and requires the Postal Service to prioritize mail-in ballots this November. It's unlikely to advance in the Senate.
The postmaster general committed to delivering the nation's election mail securely, at his first public remarks since stopping the operational changes he instituted this summer at the Postal Service.
Texas is among the states the U.S. Postal Service has warned about potential problems with delivering mail-in ballots this fall."Under our reading of…
The Texas Supreme Court has ruled that "lack of immunity" to the coronavirus is not a disability under state law that would qualify someone for a mail-in…
Austin will be the setting for the release of the first-ever scratch-and-sniff stamps from the U.S. Postal Service. The stamps depict a variety of frozen…
Today is the IRS tax filing deadline. But, like last year, Austin area U.S. Post Offices will not stay open until midnight. Post offices across the…
The days of procrastinating until midnight to mail your taxes are over. For the first time in years, Austin's U.S. Postal Service will not have extended…
The USPS says Congress gave it no choice but to continue Saturday mail delivery despite its plan to cut back and save money.
Update (Jan. 21. 2013): Outbox has announced it is ceasing operations. Read more here.An Austin company is expanding its concept of undoing the work of…