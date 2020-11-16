-
You can now watch Austin’s only resident peregrine falcon up close and personal, thanks to a camera aimed at her nest at the top of the UT Tower. There’s…
-
The only peregrine falcon that lives year-round in Central Texas makes her home in a wooden box on the UT Tower. More than a month ago, the bird laid a…
-
If you walk by the UT Tower and you look up above the belfry, near the very top, you can just make out a small wooden box. In that box lives a lonely bird…
-
From Texas Standard:For more than 50 years, journalists, authors and everyday people have been struggling with how to tell the story of the 1966…
-
“Out of the Blue: 50 Years After the UT Tower Shooting” is Texas Standard’s oral history on the anniversary of the first public mass shooting of its kind.…
-
Someone is selling a rifle they say was used in a mass shooting at the University of Texas campus almost 50 years ago. Charles Whitman killed 16 people on…
-
Construction workers will be leaving the top of the UT tower today.For almost six months, the university’s famous carillon bells were silent while the…
-
Update (6/12): The helicopter filming has been rescheduled for Saturday from 5:30-8:30 a.m. and 6-9 p.m. UT communications now says the illuminated "1"…