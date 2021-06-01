© 2021 KUT

A service of the Moody College of Communication at the University of Texas at Austin
Austin's NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Texas Standard

Asleep At The Wheel Celebrates 50 Years Of Western Swing

KUT 90.5 | By Rhonda Fanning,
Leah ScarpelliShelly Brisbin
Published June 1, 2021 at 1:22 PM CDT
ray_benson_2014.jpg
KUTX
/
Ray Benson performs at the Austin Music Awards in 2014.

From Texas Standard:

When the Grammy-winning Asleep at the Wheel got its start 50 years ago, no one quite knew what to make of the band – a group with a lot of country and jazz influences combined with rock-and-roll swagger. The passage of time is clearly on the mind of Ray Benson, the leader of the modern-day kings and queens of Western swing.

In the years since he founded the group, “Brother Ray,” as Benson is affectionately known, has become an icon himself. He’s been the literal voice of the state’s “Don’t Mess With Texas” anti-litter campaign, and served as a goodwill ambassador for Texas music.

And Asleep at the Wheel now has a new EP release to mark “50 Years at the Wheel.”

Benson told Texas Standard he wrote one of its tracks, “Better Times,” while recovering from COVID-19. Benson got the disease in March 2020. He calls himself an “early adopter.”

While he recovered, Benson says he watched a lot of black-and-white movies, and he thought about the similarities between World War II and COVID-19.

“I wanted to write a song that sort of evoked that whole feeling, that we’re gonna get through this, after the war. And we’ll all be together in better times,” Benson said.

He also wrote about how the pandemic has changed performers’ lives, including those of his bandmates.

Despite the band’s sound, and Benson’s imposing stature, he didn’t come by his Western swing credentials at birth. He was raised in the Philadelphia suburbs, and played folk music as a youngster. Benson credits 1950s television with introducing him to cowboys and other Western characters.

“When I found out Tex Williams was from Indiana, and Roy Rogers from Ohio, I thought, ‘Well hell, I can do that,'” Benson said.

Benson got to Texas by way of West Virginia, where he began playing honky tonks in 1969. Willie Nelson and Doug Sahm encouraged Benson to come to Texas, Nelson offering him the chance to open his shows.

“It was just so perfect,” Benson said.

Soon, they were covering the songs of Western swing pioneer, Bob Wills, and Austin “felt like home.”

If you found the reporting above valuable, please consider making a donation to support it here. Your gift helps pay for everything you find on texasstandard.org and KUT.org. Thanks for donating today.

Texas Standard
Rhonda Fanning
Rhonda joined KUT in late 2013 as producer for the station's new daily news program, Texas Standard. Rhonda will forever be known as the answer to the trivia question, “Who was the first full-time hire for The Texas Standard?” She’s an Iowa native who got her start in public radio at WFSU in Tallahassee, while getting her Master's Degree in Library Science at Florida State University. Prior to joining KUT and The Texas Standard, Rhonda was a producer for Wisconsin Public Radio.
See stories by Rhonda Fanning
Leah Scarpelli
Leah Scarpelli joined Texas Standard in September 2015 from NPR’s Morning Edition, where she spent seven years as a producer, director and occasional reporter of music and arts pieces. As Texas Standard director, Leah is responsible for the overall practical and creative interpretation of each day’s program: choosing segue music, managing the prep of show content, and providing explicit directions for the host and technical director during the live broadcast. She graduated from Ithaca College in New York with a Bachelor of Science degree in Television and Radio. She enjoys riding her Triumph motorcycle and getting out for hikes in the Texas countryside. Her late grandfather was from Yoakum.
See stories by Leah Scarpelli
Shelly Brisbin
See stories by Shelly Brisbin
Related Content