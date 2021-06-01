Pause/Play Season 2, Episode 6: Is The Pandemic Over For Austin Music?

We ask the question, “Is the pandemic over for Austin music?” You’ll hear from public health experts, a musician, a fan, a venue owner and a venue manager about whether or not the CDC’s change in mask guidance for vaccinated individuals coupled with the big reopening in Austin music venues that took place on Memorial Day weekend signals the end of the pandemic for Austin’s music scene.

In this episode you’ll hear from:

You can listen to Jason Pickett’s podcast here: https://atcomd.wordpress.com/category/podcasts/

You can follow Sabrina Mikan on @lovefromatx on Instagram.