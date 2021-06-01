© 2021 KUT

A service of the Moody College of Communication at the University of Texas at Austin
Austin's NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Life & Arts
Pause_Play_Artwork_rainbow.png
Pause/Play
What happens to the live music capital of the world when there’s no live music?

Pause/Play Season 2, Episode 6: Is The Pandemic Over For Austin Music?

KUT 90.5 | By KUT/X Staff
Published June 1, 2021 at 12:08 PM CDT
The Teeta in East Austin.
Michael Minasi
/
KUTX
The Teeta in East Austin.

We ask the question, “Is the pandemic over for Austin music?” You’ll hear from public health experts, a musician, a fan, a venue owner and a venue manager about whether or not the CDC’s change in mask guidance for vaccinated individuals coupled with the big reopening in Austin music venues that took place on Memorial Day weekend signals the end of the pandemic for Austin’s music scene.

In this episode you’ll hear from:

You can listen to Jason Pickett’s podcast here: https://atcomd.wordpress.com/category/podcasts/

You can follow Sabrina Mikan on @lovefromatx on Instagram.

Sabrina Mikan
Michael Minasi
Sabrina Mikan

Tags

Life & ArtsPause/PlayLive MusicCOVID-19Face Masks
KUT/X Staff
See stories by KUT/X Staff
Related Content