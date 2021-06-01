What happens to the live music capital of the world when there’s no live music?
Pause/Play Season 2, Episode 6: Is The Pandemic Over For Austin Music?
We ask the question, “Is the pandemic over for Austin music?” You’ll hear from public health experts, a musician, a fan, a venue owner and a venue manager about whether or not the CDC’s change in mask guidance for vaccinated individuals coupled with the big reopening in Austin music venues that took place on Memorial Day weekend signals the end of the pandemic for Austin’s music scene.
In this episode you’ll hear from:
- Jason R. Pickett, MD, FACEP, FAEMS: Deputy medical director for Austin
- Matt Lara: Public information officer — City of Austin Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management
- The Teeta: Austin based hip-hop artist
- Sabrina Mikan RN, PhD: Music fan
- Steve Sternshein: Managing partner of Heard Presents and owner of Empire Control Room and Garage
- Jeanette Gregor: Venue manager for Mohawk and co-founder of The Amplified Sound Coalition
You can listen to Jason Pickett’s podcast here: https://atcomd.wordpress.com/category/podcasts/
You can follow Sabrina Mikan on @lovefromatx on Instagram.