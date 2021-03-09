Pause/Play Season 2, Episode 1: One Year Later

We talked to people from across the spectrum of the Austin Music Ecosystem around the one-year anniversary of the cancellation of South by Southwest. In this episode, you’ll hear how they’ve coped, pivoted, evolved, gained new perspectives and dealt with trauma during the last 12 months.

You’ll hear from singer, songwriter and guitar player Jackie Venson; songwriter, producer and activist Mobley; Stephanie Bergara, who fronts the band Bidi Bidi Banda; Maggie Lea, co-owner of Cheer-Up Charlies; Nakia, musician and founder of Austin Texas Musicians; singer, songwriter and podcaster Walker Lukens; Jeannette Gregor, live event coordinator, screenwriter and co-founder of The Amplified Sound Coalition; Executive Director of the Health Alliance for Austin Musicians Reenie Collins; and Executive Director of Austin Texas Musicians Pat Buchta.

We have a survey and we’d love to hear what you think! Go ahead! Take the survey here!