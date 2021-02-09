© 2021 KUT

What happens to the live music capital of the world when there’s no live music?

Pause/Play Episode 10: Music And Activism With Jonathan 'Chaka' Mahone

KUT 90.5 | By KUT/X Staff
Published February 9, 2021 at 2:00 PM CST
Riders Against the Storm perform at the KUTX Rock the Park concert series at Mueller Lake Park in 2018.
Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon
/
KUTX
Riders Against the Storm perform at the KUTX Rock the Park concert series at Mueller Lake Park in 2018.

Jonathan “Chaka” Mahone from the Austin hip-hop duo Riders Against the Storm talks about how his experience as a Black musician in the Austin music community led him to create the DAWA Fund and the Black Live Music Fund. He also explains why his music is the reason he is able to continue to serve the community he loves.

From the episode:

Tags

Life & ArtsAustin MusicCOVID-19
KUT/X Staff
See stories by KUT/X Staff
