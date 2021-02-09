What happens to the live music capital of the world when there’s no live music?
Pause/Play Episode 10: Music And Activism With Jonathan 'Chaka' Mahone
Jonathan “Chaka” Mahone from the Austin hip-hop duo Riders Against the Storm talks about how his experience as a Black musician in the Austin music community led him to create the DAWA Fund and the Black Live Music Fund. He also explains why his music is the reason he is able to continue to serve the community he loves.
From the episode:
- DAWA
- Black Live Music Fund
- To Support the Black Live Music Fund
- Black Live Music Fund – “Thankful” Live Stream Event Feb. 19
- Riders Against the Storm
- Chaka’s Speech — It’s time for a Black Live Music Fund