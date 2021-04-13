© 2021 KUT

A service of the Moody College of Communication at the University of Texas at Austin
Austin's NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Life & Arts
Pause_Play_Artwork_rainbow.png
Pause/Play
What happens to the live music capital of the world when there’s no live music?

Pause/Play Season 2, Episode 3: The Art Of Livestreaming

KUT 90.5
Published April 13, 2021 at 11:35 AM CDT
Eric Heiert prepares for an upcoming performance at Safehouse's production space in South Austin.
Michael Minasi
/
KUTX
Eric Heiert prepares for an upcoming performance at Safehouse's production space in South Austin.

In this episode, you’ll hear the different ways people are approaching livestreaming and what it could mean for the future of the Austin music community.

You'll hear from:

Listen to the music in this episode:

Subscribe to Pause/Play on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, NPR One or wherever you get your podcasts.

Tags

Life & ArtsAustin MusicPause/Play
Related Content