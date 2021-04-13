What happens to the live music capital of the world when there’s no live music?
Pause/Play Season 2, Episode 3: The Art Of Livestreaming
In this episode, you’ll hear the different ways people are approaching livestreaming and what it could mean for the future of the Austin music community.
You'll hear from:
- Singer and songwriter Kevin McKinney
- Myf Mars from Hotel Free TV
- Photographer Ismael Quintanilla lll
- Jason Reece from ... And You Will Know Us By the Trail of Dead
- Evan and Dustin Bozarth & Grego Loboz from Purple Bee TV
- Sean Green and Eric Heirt from Safe House
- Sarah Keilers aka Dossey and Drew Dunavan from Love and Lightstream
Listen to the music in this episode:
Subscribe to Pause/Play on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, NPR One or wherever you get your podcasts.