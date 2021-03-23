What happens to the live music capital of the world when there’s no live music?
Pause/Play Season 2, Episode 2: The Reopening
On March 10, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott reopened the state. Now, businesses can operate at 100% capacity. He also lifted the statewide mask mandate. We talked to musicians, venue owners and staff about how they plan to navigate the reopening.
In this episode you’ll hear from:
- Cody Cowan: executive director of the Red River Cultural District
- Stephen Sternschein: the managing partner of Heard Presents, which operates Empire Control Room
- James Moody: founder of the Austin music venue Mohawk
- Kate Holley: illustrator, and manager and bartender at Cheer Up Charlies
- Clayton England: musician and bartender at The Far Out Lounge
- Mama Duke: singer songwriter and voice-over actor
- Lili Hickman: musician and visual artist
