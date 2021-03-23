© 2021 KUT

A service of the Moody College of Communication at the University of Texas at Austin
Austin's NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Life & Arts
PausePlay.jpeg
Pause/Play
What happens to the live music capital of the world when there’s no live music?

Pause/Play Season 2, Episode 2: The Reopening

KUT 90.5 | By KUT/X Staff
Published March 23, 2021 at 2:00 PM CDT
Mask_GP_March21.jpg
Gabriel C. Pérez
/
KUT
A sign outside a South Congress business says masks are required. Though the statewide mask mandate has been lifted, businesses can still require customers to wear masks.

On March 10, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott reopened the state. Now, businesses can operate at 100% capacity. He also lifted the statewide mask mandate. We talked to musicians, venue owners and staff about how they plan to navigate the reopening.

In this episode you’ll hear from:

We have a survey and we’d love to hear what you think! Go ahead! Take the survey here!

Tags

Life & ArtsPause/Play
KUT/X Staff
See stories by KUT/X Staff
Related Content