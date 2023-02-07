© 2023 KUT Public Media

Transportation

Austin ordered to pay South Terminal operator $90 million in eminent domain fight at ABIA

KUT 90.5 | By Nathan Bernier
Published February 7, 2023 at 9:59 AM CST
An Allegiant Air airplane at the South Terminal of Austin-Bergstrom International Airport
Gabriel C. Pérez
/
KUT
An Allegiant airplane parks at ABIA's South Terminal. Lonestar Airport Holdings, the company operating the privately-run terminal, is pitching an expansion plan to increase capacity for ultra-low-cost carriers while avoiding the risk of having the South Terminal seized through eminent domain.

The City of Austin has been ordered to pay the operator of ABIA's South Terminal $90 million in damages in order to evict the company so the building can be demolished.

That's almost 50 times more than Austin's original offer of $1.9 million to buy out the lease from Lonestar Airport Holdings.

Lonestar claims to have invested $50 million since taking over the South Terminal — where ultra-low-cost carriers Allegiant and Frontier operate — in 2016. It has at least 23 years left on the lease.

Monday's order by a panel of special commissioners in Travis County Probate assesses the cost of Lonestar's lease for the separate terminal at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

Officials at Austin's municipally owned airport, with the approval of the City Council, are attempting to use eminent domain to evict Lonestar to make room for an airport expansion, including a new concourse with between 10 and 40 additional gates.

The city's initial offer of $1.9 million for the 30-year lease was dismissed as "objectively offensive" by Lonestar.

The company is suing the city in federal court for an alleged breach of contract, claiming a provision in the lease agreement gives Lonestar an option to be involved in expansion plans.

This is a developing story.

Tags
Transportation Austin-Bergstrom International AirportEminent DomainKUT
Nathan Bernier
Nathan Bernier is the transportation reporter at KUT. Got a tip? Email him at nbernier@kut.org. Follow him on Twitter @KUTnathan.
