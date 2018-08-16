3 Things Texas Could Do Better Before The Next Hurricane Hits

By 38 minutes ago
  • Chemical plnats and oil refineries spewed millions of pounds of toxic chemicals when Hurricane Harvey hit.
    Chemical plnats and oil refineries spewed millions of pounds of toxic chemicals when Hurricane Harvey hit.
    Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

Chemical plants and oil refineries spewed millions of pounds of toxic chemicals into the air and on the ground after Hurricane Harvey struck Texas a year ago. Some parts of the state did a better job than others in controlling those emissions and spills, according to a new report that tries to take lessons from Harvey to better prepare for the next storm.

The analysis, from the Environmental Integrity Project, looks at mandatory pollution reports companies filed. It found that something went wrong when it came to the monitoring and managing of toxic emissions during Harvey.

Here are some of the findings.

Many petrochemical plants waited too long before they shut down.

In preparation for the storm, oil refineries in Corpus Christi shut down before Harvey made landfall. That was the right call, according to the report. It probably helped Corpus Christi avoid a situation like what happened in Houston, where plants didn’t shut down the storm hit.

“Many of those [in Houston] were emergency shutdowns and that always comes with more pollution,” says Ilan Levin, who directs the Environmental Integrity Project in Texas.

In other cases, facilities in and around Houston were damaged or even destroyed, causing greater harm to the environment and public health.

The report urges preemptive, better-coordinated closures at vulnerable plants to stop this from happening.

Officials should have better communicated the danger of toxic emissions.

Harvey caused at least 8.3 million pounds of unpermitted air pollution from petrochemical plants, much of it dangerous to humans. But officials frequently downplayed the risk of those emissions and offered “broad assertions that the air quality was not a danger,” says Bakeyah Nelson, executive director of Air Alliance Houston.

The report finds that officials should better monitor and communicate the risk of air pollution.

“At a minimum, a disaster-based air-quality-monitoring plan should be developed to monitor the air near communities that are closest to these facilities,” Nelson says. “Facilities within close proximity to residents should be held to a higher reporting standard.”

Facilities need to develop safer storage for dangerous chemicals.

At least 400 storage tanks for gasoline and other petrochemicals in the Houston area have what are called floating roofs, “where the top of the tank floats on the liquid itself,” Levin says.

Burned-out trailers sit at the Arkema chemical plant in Crosby, Texas, after Harvey flooded the plant and caused organic peroxides stored in the trailers to catch fire.
Credit U.S. Chemical Safety Board

At least 15 of those storage tanks failed during Harvey, spilling pollutants.

The report recommends that “refineries and petrochemical plants invest more in the best available pollution controls.” That includes improving the storage of dangerous chemicals.

The report comes as the EPA begins its own investigation into the state and federal monitoring of air pollution during and after Hurricane Harvey.

Tags: 
Pollution
Hurricane Harvey
Hurricanes

Related Content

Gov. Greg Abbott: Texas Is Prepared For Next Hurricane Harvey

By Jun 6, 2018
Texas Tribune

Texas is ready for the next Hurricane Harvey, Gov. Greg Abbott said Wednesday after participating in a briefing with President Donald Trump to prepare for the upcoming storm season.

Hurricane Season Is About To Begin, And Forecasters Expect It To Be Busy

By May 24, 2018
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

Residents of Texas and Puerto Rico are still recovering from the last hurricane season, as the next season is set to start. The National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration predicts 2018 is going to be an active one.

Investigators Say Harvey Chemical Plant Fires Should Be Wake-Up Call For Industry

By Travis Bubenik & Houston Public Media Nov 15, 2017
U.S. Chemical Safety Board

Investigators say chemical plant fires during Hurricane Harvey should be a warning to other industrial facilities ahead of the next hurricane season.

Chemical Fire Burns At Flooded Arkema Plant In Crosby, Texas

By & Aug 31, 2017

Updated at 10:40 p.m. ET

Fire broke out and containers of chemicals burst at the Arkema plant in Crosby, Texas, early Thursday, confirming fears that highly flammable organic peroxides produced at the plant could pose a threat after Hurricane Harvey knocked out safety systems.

After Chemical Fires, Texans Worry About Toxic Effects

By Nov 2, 2017

Shannan Wheeler was born and raised in Baytown, Texas, an industrial suburb east of Houston that is part of the so-called chemical coast.

Houses are tucked between chemical storage tanks. Parks back up to refinery smokestacks.

Record Heat In The Gulf Fueled Hurricane Harvey's Deluge

By May 10, 2018
Getty Images

Hurricane Harvey, which devastated south Texas last August, was powered by what scientists say were the highest ocean temperatures they've ever seen in the Gulf of Mexico.

Receding Floodwaters Could Release Toxic Emissions From Houston's Chemical Plants

By Aug 30, 2017
Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

On Sunday morning Jessica Hulsey woke up in her home in Houston’s East End. She went to her front door to see how high the water had risen – but it wasn’t the water that surprised her.  