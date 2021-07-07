85 Families At Affordable Apartment Complex Told They Must Leave Due To Winter Storm Damage

Lea esta nota en español

More than 85 families at an affordable housing complex in Southeast Austin are being evicted this month after the management company told them it needs to do repairs caused by February’s winter storm.

Capstone Real Estate Services, which manages Rosemont at Oak Valley, a complex at 2800 Collins Creek Drive, informed the affected tenants Friday that they have until July 31 to leave their units.

“We have found that the extent of the damage experienced in your unit will unfortunately require that we terminate your lease and you to vacate the unit so we may make necessary repairs,” a letter to tenants said.

The tenants being forced out say the situation feels unfair and suspicious.

Kecia Prince is one of the residents and says when the letters were sent out Friday, they all gathered to talk about it. Some of the units, like hers, were heavily damaged from flooding during the storm, but others had mold and other issues that had been dragging for a longer time.

"A big portion of these people who are being asked to leave, they didn't even have storm damage,” Prince said. “The stuff that is in need of repair were problems before the storm."

Capstone did not respond to a request for an interview.

Prince says the complex has changed property managers many times in the last few years, which has led to repairs not being made.

Patrick Howard, CEO of the Travis County Housing Authority, said Capstone was hired as the complex's property manager in March and "went through proper protocols to ensure any previous repairs were completed thoroughly and successfully." But some units that previously had been repaired still had high significant moisture readings after the storm, he said.

"The repairs needed will consist of tearing down dry wall and flooring. Plumbing repairs to broken and cracked pipes will also need to be completed which will leave some homes without running water or access to a lavatory," Howard said in a statement Wednesday. "Once these repairs have been completed and units show no more signs of moisture, the build back process will then need to begin. Ultimately, it would not be safe for residents to stay residing in their units during these necessary repairs."

Capstone's letter says tenants will receive their security deposits in full and will not have to pay any lease termination fees. It also says tenants who are being evicted will be put on a priority wait list if they want to return after the repairs, but the company is not offering to house them or find them another unit in the meantime.

In a statement Wednesday, Travis County Judge Andy Brown said he is inviting the property owners, the Strategic Housing Finance Corporation, and Capstone representatives to address the full Commissioners Court on Tuesday.

“In Travis County, we prioritize maintaining safe and stable housing for all members of our community. We are meeting with residents from the Rosemont at Oak Valley apartment complex,” Brown in the statement. “We have discussed with our Travis County team and continue to explore options to ensure the more than 85 families facing termination notices will receive support and alternative housing options.”