Election results: Early vote totals show strong support for civilian oversight of Austin police

With early vote numbers in, Austin voters have seemingly decided the future of police oversight at the Austin Police Department.

Proposition A, which would expand oversight, had an immense lead in early voting results — 80% of voters supported the measure.

Proposition B, which would curtail citizen oversight and was backed by the city's police union, was voted down by 81% of early voters.

The two propositions are, on paper, the same. (Save for one prepositional clause, that is.) But they would have drastically different implications for how police oversight works here.

Prop A would expand civilian oversight; Prop B would rein it in.

Both were put on the ballot via petition, a not-uncommon practice in Austin. Prop A was backed by Equity Action, a progressive-leaning criminal justice nonprofit. Prop B was backed by Voters for Oversight and Police Accountability, or VOPA, a group that was financially backed by the city's police union.

Equity Action's Prop A would give the citizen-led Office of Police Oversight more access to investigations and expand its role in fielding complaints and disciplinary decision-making.

VOPA's Prop B would limit the office in investigations and its ability to field anonymous complaints. Prop B's supporters say the oversight structure in Prop A is too expansive and, if implemented, would open the city up to a lawsuit.

Just under 7% of voters within Austin city limits cast a ballot during early voting. That anemic turnout is typical of May elections, meaning a sliver of the electorate could decide the fate of the Office of Police Oversight.