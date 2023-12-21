Photos: Austin’s year in review

Another year in Austin has passed us by. We experienced a brutal ice storm, then a record-breaking heat wave. We protested outside of the Texas Capitol, then witnessed a historic impeachment trial behind its doors. We rocked out at ACL Fest, cheered for Austin FC, watched bats fill the sky during their annual migration, mourned the death of a very important tree and so much more.

KUT's multimedia team was there to capture it all. Here's a look back at the biggest moments of 2023 in Austin.



January

Michael Minasi / KUT Tara Stewart, principal of the Successful Transition Education Program, visits students with her therapy dog, Luna Raptor, at the Williamson County Juvenile Justice Center in Georgetown on Jan. 10.

Michael Minasi / KUT Gov. Greg Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick are sworn in on the north steps of the Texas Capitol on Jan. 17.

Patricia Lim / KUT A volunteer uses a phone to conduct surveys for the point-in-time count after finding a person sleeping outside on Jan. 28. The count is required by cities and counties in order to receive federal money to combat homelessness.

Michael Minasi / KUT Journalist Erna Smith was a student at UT Austin interning at the Austin American-Statesman when City Council debated renaming 19th Street after Martin Luther King Jr.

February

Michael Minasi / KUT Downed tree branches lie across a sidewalk during a winter storm in Austin on Feb. 1. Hundreds of thousands of people lost power at some point during the storm.

Michael Minasi / KUT An Austin Energy crew member trims branches impacting power lines in South Austin on Feb. 2.

Michael Minasi / KUT Stef Schrader peeks in her freezer after a power outage left her without electricity on Feb. 3.

Michael Minasi / KUT YouTube Music employees picket outside Google's offices in downtown Austin on Feb. 21.

March

Renee Dominguez / KUT Carolyn Williams, who is experiencing homelessness, speaks with the media and advocates after a press conference March 2 about the closing of the Salvation Army downtown shelter. The shelter had been a resource for homeless women for nearly 40 years.

Patricia Lim / KUT Amanda Zurawski, who nearly died after being refused an abortion, and representatives from the Center for Reproductive Rights discuss a lawsuit against the state on March 7. They argue the language of the medical exception to the state's abortion ban is murky and prevents physicians from providing essential medical care.

Alyssa Olvera / KUT Cynthia Lee Fontaine performs for a crowd outside the Texas Capitol protesting anti-LGBTQ legislation on March 20.

Michael Minasi / KUT Members of the North Austin Muslim Community Center distribute meals during iftar, the daily breaking of the fast after sunset, during Ramadan on March 23.

April

Patricia Lim / KUT Bob Ward, chair of the Travis County Historical Commission, speaks at an event celebrating a new historical marker for the Broken Spoke on April 12. The dance hall has been around since 1964.

Michael Minasi / KUT A Texas state trooper performs a traffic stop on April 18 off East Riverside Drive in Austin. The Texas Department of Public Safety partnered with the city for state troopers to help the Austin Police Department amid a staffing shortage.

Patricia Lim / KUT The "Hi, How Are You" mural by Daniel Johnston is left standing on April 17 after the building it's painted on was demolished.

May

Patricia Lim / KUT Luna, 14, stands in front of the POD that's getting shipped to their new home in Boston, on May 29. Luna, who has been transitioning since 2021, says their family is being forced to move out of Texas because of legislation restricting transition-related care for minors.

Michael Minasi / KUT The recently renovated Texas Capitol Mall, a green pedestrian space running down Congress Avenue from the Blanton Museum to the state Capitol, is pictured on May 3.

Patricia Lim / KUT Alyssa Jones, at the time a senior at Lehman High School, brought awareness to the fentanyl crisis in Hays CISD by serving on the Hays Student Advisory Council.

June

Patricia Lim / KUT Austin American-Statesman staff strike June 5 during a contract dispute with the newspaper's parent company, Gannett.

Patricia Lim / KUT A dog at Austin Animal Center is left in the hallway due to limited space on June 9. The shelter faced overcrowding issues during the summer that were made worse by the triple-digit heat. At one point in June, the center had 562 dogs and 669 cats, far above its intended capacity.

Patricia Lim / KUT Day Harvey and Alethea Simon get married during the Travis County Clerk's Marriage Equality Anniversary Celebration on June 26.

July

Michael Minasi / KUT Spectators of the city's annual Independence Day fireworks show watch from the tops of cars in the Barton Creek Square parking lot.

Renee Dominguez / KUT The Trinity Center in downtown Austin provides breakfast to people experiencing homelessness on July 25.

Patricia Lim / KUT Goats roam the Ann and Roy Butler Hike-and-Bike Trail at Lady Bird Lake to eat up poison ivy and other invasive plant species on July 12.

Patricia Lim / KUT Marching band members take a water break during practice outside Johnson High School in Buda on July 31.

August

Michael Minasi / KUT Jacob's Well, the popular spring-fed swimming hole in Wimberley, stops flowing for the sixth time in its recorded history this summer.

Michael Minasi / KUT A firefighter walks across scorched ground behind the Bexley at Silverado apartments in Cedar Park on Aug. 9. A wildfire developed in the area the night before, destroying one apartment building and damaging three others.

Patricia Lim / KUT Millions of Mexican free-tailed bats fly out of Bracken Cave Preserve at sunset on Aug. 24. Late summer is the peak season for viewing the bats because of their migration and reproduction cycles.

September

Michael Minasi / KUT Ken Paxton, left, speaks with his attorney Tony Buzbee, right, on the first day of his impeachment trial, inside the Texas Capitol on Sept. 5.

Renee Dominguez / KUT Alyssa Contreras, left, and Grace Young share a small dorm room on Sept. 8 due to housing shortages at Texas State University.

Michael Minasi / KUT Capt. Doug Schulz, a paramedic with Austin-Travis County EMS’ C4 clinical navigation team, gathers information from a 911 caller in an Austin home on Sept. 13. The team responds to calls for help that don't require an ambulance or trip to the emergency room, reducing the strain on hospitals and the health care system.

Michael Minasi / KUT A bird perches on a tree branch east of Austin near the Colorado River.

Renee Dominguez / KUT Alexander Gelderman, an actor at Bat City Scaregrounds, gets pink paint sprayed onto his teeth before the haunted theme park opens on Sept. 30.

October

Patricia Lim / KUT Austin FC fans chant during a game against D.C. United on Oct. 4.

Michael Minasi / KUT William Douglas and others protest the removal of Flo, a pecan tree at Barton Springs that had a deadly fungal infection, during a celebration of life for the tree on Oct. 4.

Patricia Lim / KUT Little Simz performs during the first day of ACL Fest on Oct. 6.

Deborah Cannon / KUT A partial eclipse is seen through eclipse glasses on Oct. 14. The sun was 89% obscured by the moon in Austin.

Deborah Cannon / KUT Kayla Alonso, 10, center, talks with her classmates as they draw la lechuza during art class at Mathews Elementary School on Oct. 20. In Mexican American folklore, la lechuza is a shape-shifting figure that turns into an owl.

November

Patricia Lim / KUT Protesters with red-painted hands chant during the All Out For Palestine Rally at the Texas Capitol on Nov. 12.

Patricia Lim / KUT Thousands of people attend the All Out For Palestine Rally at the Texas Capitol on Nov. 12.

Ivy Fowler / KUT Band director Ryan Dufrene teaches his sixth-grade students at Langford Elementary School on Nov. 17. Dufrene was chosen to perform in this year's Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade as part of a group of music educators from across the U.S. and Mexico.

Michael Minasi / KUT A fisherman and jogger take in the autumn colors on Red Bud Isle on Nov. 28.

December

Patricia Lim / KUT Attendees laugh during the annual Holiday Sing-Along, Tree Lighting and Downtown Stroll at the Texas Capitol on Dec. 2.

Ivy Fowler / KUT A couple walks by a display at 37th Street Lights on Dec. 4. The neighborhood holiday tradition has existed in Central Austin for more than three decades.

Michael Minasi / KUT Nurses strike outside of Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin on Dec. 6. The nurses' union was trying to call attention to staffing and equipment shortages.

Patricia Lim / KUT Investigators work at the scene of a double homicide on Austral Loop in Southwest Austin's Circle C neighborhood on Dec. 6. Six people were killed and three others were injured during a string of shootings in Austin and San Antonio the day before.