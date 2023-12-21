Photos: Austin’s year in review

Another year in Austin has passed us by. We experienced a brutal ice storm, then a record-breaking heat wave. We protested outside of the Texas Capitol, then witnessed a historic impeachment trial behind its doors. We rocked out at ACL Fest, cheered for Austin FC, watched bats fill the sky during their annual migration, mourned the death of a very important tree and so much more.
KUT's multimedia team was there to capture it all. Here's a look back at the biggest moments of 2023 in Austin.
January
February
March
April
May
June
July
August
September
October
November
December