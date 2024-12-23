Our favorite KUT photos of 2024

2024 was an eventful year in Austin, and KUT photographers captured the moments that helped define it. Protesters and police clashed, an iconic Austin building was demolished and an eclipse brought visitors from around the world. We got lost in a sea of people trying to get a glimpse of Chappell Roan, reported on an exceptionally warm year, and spent time with the community as Austinites went about their days.

Here are a few of our favorite photos from this year.

Michael Minasi / KUT News Law enforcement officers form a barrier during a pro-Palestinian protest on April 24 at UT Austin. The university was one of many across the country that saw protests about the war in Gaza.

Patricia Lim / KUT News Tina Contreras hugs her nephew, EJ, during her graduation ceremony at the Coleman Unit, a state prison for women, on June 21. About 70 women at the prison in Lockhart graduated with a high school diploma this summer.

Michael Minasi / KUT News Press gather for the Frank Erwin Center demolition on April 12. The iconic building, often known by the moniker "The Drum," has been on UT Austin's campus since 1977 and served as the home for the school's men’s and women’s basketball teams until 2022.

Manoo Sirivelu / KUT News Mateo and Sebastian Rocha, both age 9, cool off with wet towels as they wait in line for the Ferris wheel during UT's SEC celebration event on the South Mall on June 30. Texas left the Big 12 for the Southeastern Conference on July 1.

Michael Minasi / KUT News Atlas Castillo rides an elevator with his belongings during his August move into Pecan Gardens, an apartment complex for people over 55 years old who are exiting homelessness. Pecan Gardens used to be a hotel, which the City of Austin bought in 2021 to turn into housing for the homeless.

Patricia Lim / KUT News LaKendra Howard performs during the annual Texas Purple Hull Pea Festival in Shankleville on June 22. Howard is part of the Fairytale Project, an African-American dance group focusing on the story of Shankleville, a freedmen's town in East Texas.

Michael Minasi / KUT News A Mexican free-tailed bat is held by Lee Mackenzie of the Austin Bat Refuge at the South Congress Bridge on Sept. 16.

Renee Dominguez / KUT News A state trooper sprays a crowd of pro-Palestinian protesters at UT Austin on April 29.

Michael Minasi / KUT News Law enforcement detain a pro-Palestinian protester on April 29.

Michael Minasi / KUT News A composite photo consisting of six images of the solar eclipse as it reaches totality in Kerrville on April 8.

Patricia Lim / KUT News A woman draws illustrations of the eclipse during a watch party at the Long Center for the Performing Arts on April 8.

Patricia Lim / KUT News Dua Lipa sings during ACL Festival at Zilker Park on Oct. 6. Dua Lipa was a headliner for both weekends of the annual festival.

Renee Dominguez / KUT News Chappell Roan performs at ACL Festival at Zilker Park on Oct. 13. Chappell Roan drew an immense crowd during her two shows; a sea of people stretched halfway across the park.