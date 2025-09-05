Austin is spending $1 million on a new logo meant to evoke city's hills, 'violet crown skies'

The city of Austin is rebranding for the first time.

On Thursday, the city unveiled a new logo that will be added to its website, social media profiles and other city materials. The green and violet logo takes on the shape of an A with Austin written underneath.

The rebranding will cost the city more than $1.1 million.

Jessica King, the city's chief communications director, said the logo reflects the hills, rivers and bridges that connect people. The colors were inspired by "the city’s violet crown skies and the green canopies of parks and trails," officials said.

“We deliberately chose a mark that reminded us of movement to reflect how welcoming, flexible and resilient this community and our employees are,” King said. “And it’s important to remember that this cohesive brand is more than a logo – it’s a reflection of who Austin’s local government is and how it is represented. We are one Austin – and it is important that we present ourselves in a unified way.”

Not everyone is onboard with the new look.

"This is not just bad branding. It is bad priorities," former City Council Member Mackenzie Kelly said. "A $1.1M 'brand refresh' does nothing to solve Austin’s real problems. City government should invest in services, safety, and affordability, not logos. This is not 𝘖𝘯𝘦 𝘈𝘶𝘴𝘵𝘪𝘯. It is one expensive distraction."

It will take some time for the new logo to be added to things like uniforms, signs and city cars as the city faces a tight budget. Police, fire and EMS uniforms will not change, officials said.

The city has more than 300 logos for its departments and programs. In 2018, City Council made it a priority to develop a more cohesive brand.

City Manager T.C. Broadnax said the city wants residents to be able to identify city employees and be able to trust the services they provide.

“Whether they see the brand on a website, a utility bill, a street sign, or the side of a vehicle, they’ll know exactly who it’s from and what it stands for,” he said in a statement.

The city said its current seal, which was created by a San Francisco illustrator for a contest in 1916, does not promote Austin's values and mission.

The new brand was shaped by feedback from residents and city employees, the city said in a press release. The new logo will begin to appear on Oct. 1.