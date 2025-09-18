U.S. Justice Department launches investigation into city of Austin employment practices

The U.S. Department of Justice is investigating the city of Austin to see if it engaged in discriminatory employment practices based on race, sex, color and national origin.

Discrimination based on these characteristics is a violation of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1965.

The Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division announced the investigation on Thursday and said it will focus on the city's Office of Equity and Inclusion, Equity Division. The department aims to "work across all City departments ... to build capacity and leadership using a racial equity lens," according to its website.

Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon said in a statement that the Justice Department will "not tolerate discriminatory race-based employment practices and DEI policies."

“Such practices are illegal and un-American, and we will vigorously protect equal opportunity and hold accountable those who seek to perpetuate vestiges of outlawed discrimination,” Dhillon said.

The city of Austin has not released a comment.

This is a developing story.