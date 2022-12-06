Forbes list names H-E-B as the 6th-largest private company in the U.S.

H-E-B is among the top 10 largest private companies in the United States, according to a new list from Forbes that includes a total of 20 Texas businesses.

The San Antonio-based grocery chain was Texas’ sole top-10 entry on Forbes’ Largest Private Companies List for 2022, ranking at No. 6 with $38.9 billion in revenue for the fiscal year.

H-E-B is also the third-largest employer on the list, with 145,000 employees. Based in San Antonio, the supermarket chain opened two new North Texas locations this year — one in Frisco and one in Plano.

The chain dropped one spot from the 2021 list, which ranked the company at No. 5.

Eleven of the top companies are in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. Grand Prairie’s Republic National Distributing Company follows H-E-B at No. 34 with $12.1 billion in revenue. Other notable entries include the parent company of Michaels — headquartered in Irving — at 93, and Dallas-based Neiman Marcus Group at 107.

Outside of North Texas, The Friedkin Group, based in Houston, came it at No. 42 with $10.7 billion.

This is the largest Forbes Private Companies list since 2008, according to the company, with 246 entries. Since then, Forbes has raised the minimum revenue requirement to $2 billion.

