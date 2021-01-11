Austin ISD Asks Families To Consider Remote Learning This Week As COVID Hospitalizations Rise

The Austin Independent School District is encouraging parents to keep students learning from home for the rest of the week as COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to increase.

The number of coronavirus patients in Central Texas hospitals reached a significant threshold Sunday, triggering increased business restrictions in Travis and surrounding counties.

“Austin ISD is joining the call to action by encouraging parents to have their students participate in remote off-campus instruction” Tuesday through Friday, Superintendent Stephanie Elizalde wrote in a letter to parents. Austin Public Health and city and county officials are also encouraging this move to slow the spread of the coronavirus, she said.

Students were already learning from home Monday because of Sunday’s snow.

Elizalde clarified that schools are not closing this week.

“Please remember, our schools will remain open to families who need access to our in-person services, such as special needs, etc,” she wrote.

The district will continue offering meals seven days a week for students and caregivers. AISD also has buses with Wi-Fi set up across Austin for those who need internet access. A map of the buses can be found here. They’re available from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The district will also have drive-thru COVID-19 testing on Wednesday and Thursday for all staff and students who usually learn or work on campus. People can register here.