What 'Other' Conditions Qualify Someone To Be Included In Phase 1B Of Texas' Vaccine Distribution?
QUESTION: The 1B underlying conditions include like ten enumerated conditions in the HHSC documentation but also says the conditions are not limited to that list - how do you access the complete list or is it just "pharmacist's discretion"?
— Jessy
ANSWER: The state does list about a dozen underlying conditions that qualify someone under phase 1B. Those are:
- cancer
- chronic kidney disease
- COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)
- heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease or cardiomyopathies
- solid organ transplantation
- obesity and severe obesity (body mass index of 30 kg/m2 or higher)
- pregnancy
- sickle cell disease
- type 2 diabetes mellitus
However, as Jessy points out, the guidance says 1B is “not limited to” those conditions.
The state left the list open-ended on purpose. For instance, people with type 1 diabetes may also qualify. Providers can use their judgment to decide whether someone is at higher risk of complications from COVID-19.