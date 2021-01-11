What 'Other' Conditions Qualify Someone To Be Included In Phase 1B Of Texas' Vaccine Distribution?

QUESTION: The 1B underlying conditions include like ten enumerated conditions in the HHSC documentation but also says the conditions are not limited to that list - how do you access the complete list or is it just "pharmacist's discretion"?

— Jessy

ANSWER: The state does list about a dozen underlying conditions that qualify someone under phase 1B. Those are:

cancer

chronic kidney disease

COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)

heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease or cardiomyopathies

solid organ transplantation

obesity and severe obesity (body mass index of 30 kg/m2 or higher)

pregnancy

sickle cell disease

type 2 diabetes mellitus

However, as Jessy points out, the guidance says 1B is “not limited to” those conditions.

The state left the list open-ended on purpose. For instance, people with type 1 diabetes may also qualify. Providers can use their judgment to decide whether someone is at higher risk of complications from COVID-19.

