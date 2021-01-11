© 2021 KUT

A service of the Moody College of Communication at the University of Texas at Austin
Austin's NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
COVID-19
VACCINE_20201215_GP_10.JPG
KUT Answers Your Questions About The COVID-19 Vaccine

What 'Other' Conditions Qualify Someone To Be Included In Phase 1B Of Texas' Vaccine Distribution?

KUT 90.5 | By Matt Largey
Published January 11, 2021 at 1:37 PM CST
VACCINE_20201215_GP_11.JPG
Gabriel C. Pérez
/
KUT
UT Austin nursing student Paige Holloway is vaccinated against COVID-19 at Dell Medical School last month.

QUESTION: The 1B underlying conditions include like ten enumerated conditions in the HHSC documentation but also says the conditions are not limited to that list - how do you access the complete list or is it just "pharmacist's discretion"?
— Jessy

ANSWER: The state does list about a dozen underlying conditions that qualify someone under phase 1B. Those are:

  • cancer
  • chronic kidney disease
  • COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)
  • heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease or cardiomyopathies
  • solid organ transplantation
  • obesity and severe obesity (body mass index of 30 kg/m2 or higher)
  • pregnancy
  • sickle cell disease
  • type 2 diabetes mellitus

However, as Jessy points out, the guidance says 1B is “not limited to” those conditions.

The state left the list open-ended on purpose. For instance, people with type 1 diabetes may also qualify. Providers can use their judgment to decide whether someone is at higher risk of complications from COVID-19.

Tags

COVID-19CoronavirusVaccinationsVaccines
Matt Largey
Matt Largey is the Projects Editor at KUT. He previously worked at WBUR in Boston. His work has appeared on many national radio shows. He's won numerous awards for his reporting, including a national Edward R. Murrow award in 2013. He’s originally from Maine, but has lived in Austin since 2006. While it might sound hard to believe, he thinks Maine and Texas are remarkably similar.
See stories by Matt Largey
Related Content