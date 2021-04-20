Williamson County To Close Mass Vaccination Sites As Vaccine Supply Exceeds Demand

Williamson County expects its mass vaccination sites will be closed by May.

County commissioners voted Tuesday to end its contract Family Hospital Systems on May 12, and with the provider Curative Inc. on May 21. The health care companies had been handling the mass vaccination sites at the Kelly Reeves Athletic Complex, the Dell Diamond and the Georgetown Independent School District Athletic Complex.

Commissioners noted the county's vaccine waitlist has been shrinking and the supply of vaccines is greater than the demand. The county closed its waitlist Friday.

“The mass vaccination sites have served their purpose and our folks have done an amazing job,” Judge Bill Gravell said at the commissioners' meeting. “But we're really getting to a point where we don't have enough folks wanting to get shots to justify the mass vaccination sites.”

Data from the Texas Department of State Health Services show 30% of people age 16 and older in Williamson County have been fully vaccinated.

The county plans to ask the state to ship vaccine doses to local providers, pharmacies and doctors' offices.

Commissioners said they will continue to help vaccinate seniors and other residents who may have been overlooked using the “VaxMob,” a mobile team of health care providers that administers vaccines to people who are homebound or can’t make it to a vaccine site.

The Vaccine Registration Technical Assistance sites will close April 30, according to Commissioner Valerie Covey. Those are sites, which help people register to get vaccinated, are open in Round Rock, Georgetown, Cedar Park and Taylor.

