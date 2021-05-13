Here's Where You Can Get A COVID-19 Vaccine This Weekend In Austin

Local health officials hope the Food and Drug Administration's approval of the Pfizer vaccine for children between 12 and 15 will help boost herd immunity in the Austin area.

While Austin Public Health isn't offering the Pfizer vaccine (at least for now), there are plenty of options for Austinites to get a first dose of that or other vaccines this weekend.

Here's a rundown.

UT Health

The University of Texas at Austin is offering first doses of Pfizer's COVID vaccine to pre-registered patients or people without appointments. Walk-in spots are available at UT's Health Transformation Building from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday. You can also pre-register at UT Health's website.

Starting this week, UT is also offering appointments for minors between 12 to 17. Consent from a parent or guardian is required for patients under 18. You can sign up for appointments at UT Health's website.

UT's Health Transformation Building is located at 1607 Trinity Street in Building A.

Travis County Expo Center

The walk-in vaccination site at the Travis County Expo Center will continue handing out doses of Pfizer's COVID vaccine this weekend. Anyone over 12 can get their first dose Friday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Minors must be accompanied by a parent.

The Travis County Expo Center is located at 7311 Decker Lane.

McCallum High School

The Austin Independent School District and the Austin Latino Coalition are partnering this Friday to host a vaccination clinic. Anyone over 12 can get a shot of the Pfizer vaccine from 3:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. without an appointment.

McCallum High School is located at 5600 Sunshine Drive.

Delco Activity Center

Austin Public Health is operating its walk-in vaccination site at the Delco Center. Anyone 18 or older can get a first dose of the Moderna vaccine on Friday between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. and Saturday between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. For more information, you can go to the city's vaccination website.

The Delco Center is located at 4601 Pecan Brook Drive.

Southeast Library

Austin Public Health will have a walk-in vaccination site at the Southeast Library from 2 to 8 p.m. on Friday. Anyone over 18 can get their first dose of the Moderna vaccine. For more information, you can go to the city's vaccination website.

The Southeast Library is located at 5803 Nuckols Crossing Road.

Little Walnut Creek

Austin Public Health will have a walk-in vaccination site at the Little Walnut Creek Library from 2 to 6 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. Anyone over 18 can get their first dose of the Moderna vaccine. For more information, you can go to the city's vaccination website.

The Little Walnut Creek Library is located at 835 West Rundberg Lane.

Tony Burger Center

Austin Public Health will have a drive-thru vaccination site at the Tony Burger Center from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday. Anyone over 18 can get their first dose of the Moderna vaccine. People must arrive to this vaccination sites in their vehicles. For more information, you can go to the city's vaccination website.

The Burger Center is located at 3200 Jones Road.

H-E-B

H-E-B is offering appointments for anyone looking for Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. Pfizer vaccines will be administered to patients who are 12 years old and over. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson shots are available to anyone 18 or older.

You can sign up for an appointment at H-E-B's COVID vaccine website.

Walgreens

Walgreens is offering appointments for folks looking for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. Anyone 12 and over can sign up for an appointment. Minors must have consent from a parent or guardian.

You can sign up for an appointment at Walgreens' COVID-19 vaccine website.

CVS

Walgreens is offering appointments for folks looking for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. Anyone 12 and over can sign up for an appointment. Minors must have consent from a parent or guardian.

You can sign up for an appointment at CVS' COVID vaccine website.