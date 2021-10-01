WATCH: Austin Public Health gives update on COVID-19 situation

Austin Public Health is giving its weekly COVID-19 update on the COVID-19 situation.

Interim APH Director Adrienne Sturrup, Austin-Travis County Health Authority Dr. Desmar Walkes, APH Chief Epidemiologist Janet Pichette and Cassandra DeLeon, APH’s chief administrative officer for disease prevention and health promotion, will be speaking.

The news conference comes as COVID cases and hospitalizations have been on the decline over the last several weeks. Austin-Travis County moved down to Stage 4 of APH's risk-based guidelines on Tuesday. Still, COVID hospitalizations remain high and health officials are urging people to wear masks and social distance in public and get vaccinated if they haven’t already.

Watch the news conference live below starting at 10:30 a.m.