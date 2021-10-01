© 2021 KUT

COVID-19

WATCH: Austin Public Health gives update on COVID-19 situation

KUT 90.5 | By Marisa Charpentier
Published October 1, 2021 at 10:29 AM CDT
A Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is prepared during a pop-up vaccine clinic at Cristo Rey Church in East Austin in July.
Michael Minasi
/
KUT
A Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is prepared during a pop-up vaccine clinic at Cristo Rey Church in East Austin in July.

Austin Public Health is giving its weekly COVID-19 update on the COVID-19 situation.

Interim APH Director Adrienne Sturrup, Austin-Travis County Health Authority Dr. Desmar Walkes, APH Chief Epidemiologist Janet Pichette and Cassandra DeLeon, APH’s chief administrative officer for disease prevention and health promotion, will be speaking.

The news conference comes as COVID cases and hospitalizations have been on the decline over the last several weeks. Austin-Travis County moved down to Stage 4 of APH's risk-based guidelines on Tuesday. Still, COVID hospitalizations remain high and health officials are urging people to wear masks and social distance in public and get vaccinated if they haven’t already.

Watch the news conference live below starting at 10:30 a.m.

COVID-19CoronavirusAustin Public HealthVaccines
Marisa Charpentier
Marisa Charpentier is a digital producer for KUT.
