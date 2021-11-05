WATCH: Austin-Travis County health leaders discuss remaining in Stage 3 COVID-19 guidance

Austin-Travis County will remain in Stage 3 of Austin Public Health’s COVID-19 risk-based guidelines for now. Health leaders will discuss the decision during a news conference Friday morning.

They will also discuss how much COVID-19 is spreading and how likely it is to be exposed to it in the area. This is tracked with a measurement known as the community transmission rate.

The rollout of pediatric COVID-19 vaccines for children 5 to 11 will also be explained.

Austin-Travis County Health Authority Dr. Desmar Walkes, Interim APH Director Adrienne Sturrup, APH Chief Epidemiologist Janet Pichette, and Cassandra DeLeon, chief administrative officer for disease prevention and health promotion, will discuss these topics and answer questions from the media.

