© 2021 KUT

A service of the Moody College of Communication at the University of Texas at Austin
Austin's NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
COVID-19

WATCH: Austin-Travis County health leaders discuss remaining in Stage 3 COVID-19 guidance

KUT 90.5 | By Marisa Charpentier
Published November 5, 2021 at 9:59 AM CDT
A COVID-19 vaccine is administered to a patient in East Austin.
Michael Minasi
/
KUT
A COVID-19 vaccine is administered to a patient in East Austin.

Austin-Travis County will remain in Stage 3 of Austin Public Health’s COVID-19 risk-based guidelines for now. Health leaders will discuss the decision during a news conference Friday morning.

They will also discuss how much COVID-19 is spreading and how likely it is to be exposed to it in the area. This is tracked with a measurement known as the community transmission rate. 

The rollout of pediatric COVID-19 vaccines for children 5 to 11 will also be explained.

Austin-Travis County Health Authority Dr. Desmar Walkes, Interim APH Director Adrienne Sturrup, APH Chief Epidemiologist Janet Pichette, and Cassandra DeLeon, chief administrative officer for disease prevention and health promotion, will discuss these topics and answer questions from the media.

Watch live below starting at 10 a.m.

Tags

COVID-19CoronavirusVaccinesPediatric CareAustin Public HealthKUT
Marisa Charpentier
Marisa Charpentier is a digital producer for KUT.
See stories by Marisa Charpentier
Related Content