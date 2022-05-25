Watch: Gov. Abbott, state leaders address Uvalde school shooting

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will be joined by other state leaders at a news conference in Uvalde following the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School on Tuesday.

A gunman killed 19 children and two adults at the school, the Texas Department of Public Safety said Tuesday evening. The suspect, an 18-year-old high school student from Uvalde, is dead.

The news conference, scheduled to start at 12:30 p.m., will include Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan, Sens. John Cornyn and Ted Cruz, as well as Congressman Tony Gonzalez and state Rep. Tracy King, whose districts cover Uvalde. Local and state law enforcement leaders will also be present.

Watch the live video below: