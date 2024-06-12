Travis County judge dismisses Paxton's lawsuit over Austin ordinance decriminalizing pot

A Travis County judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed against Austin over its 2022 voter-approved ordinance decriminalizing marijuana possession.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed the suit in January, alleging Austin was violating state law and promoting "the use of illicit drugs that harm our communities." He filed similar suits against San Marcos, Killeen, Denton and Elgin, which also decriminalized pot.

Austin voters approved a proposition in May 2022 to allow the possession of 4 ounces or less of marijuana. Police already weren't arresting people for low-level possession, in part because it was difficult to differentiate marijuana from hemp, which was legalized in 2019.

A similar effort to decriminalize pot is now underway in Dallas. The moves have been led by Ground Game Texas, a nonprofit that promotes voter engagement.

Amy Kamp, a spokesperson for Ground Game Texas, said the ruling sets an important precedent for judges in the other cases.

"This is an exciting and important victory for marijuana reform policy in Austin," Kamp said. "We are grateful the city argued the case so well and grateful the judge saw this lawsuit doesn't have merit."

