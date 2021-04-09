Texas State Will Return To In-Person Learning 'In Full Force' This Fall, University President Says

Texas State University will return to in-person learning for the fall semester "in full force," University President Denise Trauth said.

In an email to students sent out this week, Trauth said the university's fall semester will be like what it was pre-pandemic, with a "full slate" of in-person classes on both the San Marcos and Round Rock campuses.

The news means a large influx of students and staff will be back in San Marcos, where new coronavirus cases recently have been on the decline. Last year, Texas State had an enrollment of nearly 40,000 students, as well as nearly 1,400 full-time faculty and more than 2,000 full-time staff.

"This fall, in-person classes and activities will be back in full force on our Texas State University Campuses, giving our students the college life experience for which we are known," Trauth wrote. "This return to a more vibrant campus life is possible thanks to your dedication to keeping our university community healthy and safe, which will continue to be our priority moving forward."

The university is increasing classroom capacity from 50% to 100%. The expectation is that "everyone is going to be in attendance, in person," Vice President for Academic Affairs Gene Bourgeois said.

In a statement, the university said it expects to continue offering weekly coronavirus vaccine clinics at the San Marcos campus, and that plans are in the works for a second clinic at the Round Rock campus, as well as a partnership with Hays County.

Students, faculty and staff will have a chance to learn more about the upcoming fall semester at a virtual town hall April 20.

