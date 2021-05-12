Austin ISD Relaxes Some COVID Guidelines In Schools

Lee esta nota en español

Austin ISD students attending school in person no longer need to wear a mask when spending time outside, as long as physical distancing can be maintained. This includes during recess, the district announced Wednesday.

End-of-year ceremonies will be allowed, but they will be held outside, AISD said.

As part of its new COVID-19 policies, the district said students or staff members who need to quarantine because of a potential exposure will be required to isolate for 10 days now instead of 14.

The district said these changes are in compliance with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The changes were announced after the district saw vaccination rates rise and infections fall.

The district is continuing to host vaccination clinics across the city. They do not require an appointment and are available for students, staff and family members who are 16 years old or older. Below are the clinics happening over the next week:

Northeast ECHS, 7104 Berkman Dr.

Wednesday, May 12, 3:30–8 p.m.

Padron Elementary School, 2011 W. Rundberg Lane

Thursday, May 13, 7–9 a.m.

Blazier Elementary School, 8601 Vertex Blvd.

Thursday, May 13, 10 a.m.–1:30 p.m.

Dobie Middle School, 1200 E. Rundberg Lane

Thursday, May 13, 10 a.m.–1:30 p.m.

Covington Middle School, 3700 Convict Hill Rd.

Thursday, May 13, 3:30–5:30 p.m.

Akins ECHS, 10701 S. First St.

Thursday, May 13, 3–7 p.m.

McCallum High School, 5600 Sunshine Dr.

Friday, May 14, 3:30–8 p.m.

LBJ ECHS/LASA, 7309 Lazy Creek Dr.

Tuesday, May 18, 3–7 p.m.

Anderson High School, 8403 Mesa Dr.

Thursday, May 20, 3–7 p.m.

