Pflugerville ISD to close schools Friday and Monday because of staff shortages

The Pflugerville Independent School District has too many teachers and staff members out because of COVID-19, so the district will close all schools this Friday and Monday.

"We have had teachers and staff cover classes on their campuses, and are having central administration staff work as substitutes again," said PfISD Superintendent Douglas Killian in an email to parents Wednesday night. "Still, the staff shortage has overwhelmed the District to the point that this closure is necessary."

PfISD is the biggest school district in Central Texas to close so far because of staff shortages from COVID-19 infections. Hutto ISD was closed this week and Marble Falls canceled class last week.

Killian said in the email the district wanted to give families a day's notice to find child care, so there is still class Thursday. He said the decision was made to give staff members who are out sick time to recover and staff who don't have COVID-19 a break from the "repeated stress" of this surge. He pleaded his community to not be social during this break.

"Remember, the last extended break led to this current surge," Killian wrote. "Please do not use this time to plan a trip or spend extended periods of time with people outside of your usual circle. The closure is intended to help mitigate the spread in our community and allow our staff to return from quarantine."

Pflugerville will not offer virtual learning, because Gov. Greg Abbott said schools must always offer an in-person option for schools to receive state funding. So, if the school district operated virtually, it would lose state dollars. Instead, the district will close completely. It likely won't have to make up the days because the district can rely on its store of bad weather make-up days.

