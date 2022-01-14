© 2022 KUT

Watch Live: Austin health leaders give COVID-19 update a week after moving to Stage 5 precautions

KUT 90.5 | By KUT Staff
Published January 14, 2022 at 9:53 AM CST
Nomi Health staff members work at a pop-up COVID-19 testing site at the Long Center for the Performing Arts in Austin on Dec. 27.
Gabriel C. Pérez
/
KUT
Nomi Health staff members work at a pop-up COVID-19 testing site at the Long Center for the Performing Arts in Austin on Dec. 27.

Austin Public Health leaders are holding a COVID-19 briefing at 10 a.m. Friday. Last week, city leaders and health officials announced the area was now in Stage 5 of APH's community risk guidelines as COVID cases and hospitalizations surged.

Thursday, Austin and Travis County leaders announced that businesses will have to post a sign declaring whether they require masks, COVID tests or vaccinations.

The news conference with members of the media will include Austin-Travis County Health Authority Dr. Desmar Walkes,  interim APH Director Adrienne Sturrup, APH Chief Epidemiologist Janet Pichette and APH Chief Administrative Officer for Disease Prevention and Health Promotion Cassandra DeLeon.

Watch the live video below:

