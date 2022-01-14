Watch Live: Austin health leaders give COVID-19 update a week after moving to Stage 5 precautions

Austin Public Health leaders are holding a COVID-19 briefing at 10 a.m. Friday. Last week, city leaders and health officials announced the area was now in Stage 5 of APH's community risk guidelines as COVID cases and hospitalizations surged.

Thursday, Austin and Travis County leaders announced that businesses will have to post a sign declaring whether they require masks, COVID tests or vaccinations.

The news conference with members of the media will include Austin-Travis County Health Authority Dr. Desmar Walkes, interim APH Director Adrienne Sturrup, APH Chief Epidemiologist Janet Pichette and APH Chief Administrative Officer for Disease Prevention and Health Promotion Cassandra DeLeon.

