Austin and Travis County require businesses to post whether they require masks, COVID-19 tests or vaccinations

Starting Monday, businesses in Travis County and the City of Austin will have to post a sign that indicates whether employees and customers need to wear a mask, show a negative COVID-19 test or be vaccinated against the virus.

City of Austin / Travis County A template of the notice Austin and Travis County are asking businesses to post on their entryways.

Business owners are also required to post a sign saying local health officials recommend people wear masks and get vaccinated against the virus.

"We are enabling businesses to better protect public health and to make sure they have enough healthy workers to stay open,” Austin Mayor Steve Adler said in a press release.

Local officials issued this new order Thursday, citing the historic swell in the number of COVID-19 cases in the area fueled by the omicron variant. On average, about 900 people a day are testing positive in Travis County and area hospitals are admitting about 100 people a day with the virus.

Last week, the city and county announced they would move to the highest stage of their COVID-19 risk guidance. In Stage 5, people who are fully vaccinated and boosted should wear masks when away from home. Unvaccinated people, and those who still need a booster shot, should avoid gatherings and traveling and get fully vaccinated as soon as possible.

While businesses in violation of the new orders face fines up to $1,000, Austin and Travis County are not going as far as forcing businesses to require masks, negative tests or vaccination cards for employees and customers. Orders from Gov. Greg Abbott issued last year prohibit such moves.

"This is an example of government getting out of the way of business," Adler said.