Austin ISD is creating more than 50 student mental health spaces as part of the 2022 bond

The Martin Middle School gym buzzed with activity in late May, just days before the school year ended. Students, school staff and community members gathered to celebrate the beginning of construction projects aimed at modernizing the East Austin campus. One of those projects is creating a mental health center at the school.

"We feel like it's really important to provide this therapeutic support directly within the school settings where students are," said Amanda Toohey, Austin ISD’s administrative supervisor for mental health and crisis management.

Principal Edna Cortinas described the upcoming renovations as a “new chapter” for the school.

“I’m really excited because it’s a long time coming,” she said. “It’s a small school, but I like to say it’s a diamond in the rough.”

Michael Minasi / KUT News Cheerleaders perform during the groundbreaking ceremony for Martin's modernization on May 27.

Austin ISD is spending over $61 million from the $2.44 billion school bond package voters approved in 2022 at Martin. Bond dollars must be spent on capital projects, such as building new schools. Austin ISD, which is facing a multimillion-dollar budget deficit, can’t use those funds for its operating costs, including staff salaries.

The millions allocated for Martin, where more than 90% of the student population is considered economically disadvantaged, will pay for things like electrical and plumbing improvements, a secure entry vestibule to increase school safety and new electronic devices for students and employees.

The new mental health center is one of more than 50 similar spaces that are being established on Austin ISD campuses as part of the 2022 bond.

“It’s really important that we think about those spaces in every one of our schools,” Superintendent Matias Segura told reporters last week. “In some cases, it’s a retrofit or a renovation over the summer. In some cases, we can build it into a larger project.”

A 2023 report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found youth mental health has worsened over the last 10 years. The report also noted schools have an important role to play when it comes to addressing this issue because they can reach many kids.

Toohey said the new mental health spaces are being designed to complement the work counselors are already doing.

“The spaces are intended to offer a safe, calm and developmentally appropriate environment to enhance the effectiveness of the counseling and therapeutic process,” she said.

Toohey said that, while there are already some mental health centers at AISD schools, the district has had the chance to put more thought and intention into the new ones.

She added that it’s important to have dedicated mental health spaces at schools, because it removes barriers students might face when trying to get help, such as the cost of services or access to transportation.

“When we’re able to meet the students’ mental health needs where they are, we’re...ensuring that we have more equitable access to the services, but we’re also overall improving academic outcomes,” she said. “When students feel safe and supported and emotionally well overall, they’re going to be better equipped to engage in learning and succeed in school.”

Martin’s modernized campus is slated to open in fall 2027.

