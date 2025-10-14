Students, faculty worry UT Austin gender studies 'might come under attack' amid system-wide review

Students and faculty at UT Austin are concerned about the future of academic freedom on campus after the University of Texas System announced an audit of courses related to gender studies.

In a statement, the UT System said it has been in the process of reviewing "courses on gender identity" at all 14 of its academic institutions, including UT Austin, to ensure compliance with state and federal law.

The review is also intended to make sure any courses taught on UT campuses "are aligned with the direction and priorities of the Board of Regents," the statement said.

That's of concern to people like Julie Minich, a UT Austin professor who teaches courses related to gender studies, race and disability.

"People have been talking for a while about the possibility that certain subjects of study and certain study subjects of research might come under attack," she said.

Minich, who's been teaching at UT for 13 years, said the audit — as well as recent events such as the firing of a Texas A&M professor after they were confronted by student about gender content in a children’s literature course — has stoked fear among faculty on campus.

"There are a lot of fears about the future of certain [academic] units, and particularly those units that have been under so much scrutiny over the past few years," she said.

Kailey Hunt / KUT News Students and faculty at UT Austin protest the Trump administration’s request that the university’s leaders sign an agreement to receive an advantage in accessing federal funds.

That uncertainty also troubles Jestina Ricci, a second-year master's student studying Women’s, Gender and Sexuality Studies.

"The thing that’s been very disturbing about all of this … is that we have received no communication from the university," she said. "I found out about this at the same time as professors in my department through news articles."

Now that she knows about the audit, Ricci said she's worried she won't be able to complete the research she's been working on for her degree.

"More concerning than actually my department closing, is the fear that I have about how my research may be restricted," she said. "There's no way for me to write a thesis without ever saying anything about gender, sexuality or race."

Ricci joined dozens of other students at an on-campus demonstration Monday afternoon calling for academic freedom.

UT Austin is one of nine universities the Trump administration has asked to sign an agreement in order to receive an advantage in accessing federal funds. According to The Wall Street Journal, the document asks universities to eliminate departments that "spark violence against conservative ideas."

UT System Board of Regents Chairman Kevin Eltife said in a statement that university leaders are "honored" to be selected for potential funding advantages.

"We enthusiastically look forward to engaging with university officials and reviewing the compact immediately," he said.