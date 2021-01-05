'Unapologetically Ambitious' With Shellye Archambeau

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Shellye Archambeau, Fortune 500 board member, former CEO of MetricStream and author of Unapologetically Ambitious: Take Risks, Break Barriers, and Create Success on Your Own Terms.

As one of the first African-American women to become a CEO of a high-tech company, Archambeau faced more hurdles than most as she managed her personal and professional responsibilities while climbing the ranks at IBM.

Archambeau talks about the challenges she faced climbing the corporate ladder; being a trailblazer; how the civil rights movement influenced her life; trade-offs she made; her strategy for setting goals; and integrating work, marriage, parenthood and self-care.

