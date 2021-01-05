© 2021 KUT

A service of the Moody College of Communication at the University of Texas at Austin
Austin's NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Life & Arts

'Unapologetically Ambitious' With Shellye Archambeau

KUT 90.5 | By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published January 5, 2021 at 2:28 PM CST
IBA_logo.jpg
Shellye Archambeau.jpg

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Shellye Archambeau, Fortune 500 board member, former CEO of MetricStream and author of Unapologetically Ambitious: Take Risks, Break Barriers, and Create Success on Your Own Terms.

As one of the first African-American women to become a CEO of a high-tech company, Archambeau faced more hurdles than most as she managed her personal and professional responsibilities while climbing the ranks at IBM.

Archambeau talks about the challenges she faced climbing the corporate ladder; being a trailblazer; how the civil rights movement influenced her life; trade-offs she made; her strategy for setting goals; and integrating work, marriage, parenthood and self-care.

Tags

Life & ArtsIn Black America
John L. Hanson Jr.
John L. Hanson is the producer and host of the nationally syndicated radio series In Black America. It’s heard on home station KUT Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m., as well as weekly on close to 20 stations across the country. The weekly podcast of IBA, the only nationally broadcast black-oriented public affairs radio program, is one of KUT’s most popular podcasts.
See stories by John L. Hanson Jr.
Related Content