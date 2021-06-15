What happens to the live music capital of the world when there’s no live music?
Pause/Play Season 2, Episode 7: For The Fans
In this episode, it's all about the fans! You’ll hear how they coped when there were no live shows and how they feel now that things are opening back up.
In this episode, you’ll hear from:
- Hady Mawajdeh, who produced a great podcast called “Gun Play.” You can listen here.
- Joanna Castillo
- Jonathan Weldon
- Jen Leduc
- Lulu Bryant
Check out Andrew Weber’s piece on venues not yet receiving federal relief.
Let us know your thoughts! Take the Pause/Play Survey!
Listen to songs from this episode of Pause/Play