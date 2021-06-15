© 2021 KUT

Life & Arts
Pause_Play_Artwork_rainbow.png
Pause/Play
What happens to the live music capital of the world when there’s no live music?

Pause/Play Season 2, Episode 7: For The Fans

KUT 90.5 | By KUT/X Staff
Published June 15, 2021 at 1:25 PM CDT
Joanna Castillo poses for a portrait with three 15-inch-high piles of music shirts that celebrate a variety of artists, venues, concerts and festivals. Castillo bought between 40-50 shirts in just the past year to support artists that were unable to perform because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Michael Minasi
/
KUTX
Joanna Castillo poses for a portrait with three 15-inch-high piles of music shirts that celebrate a variety of artists, venues, concerts and festivals. Castillo bought between 40 and 50 shirts in just the past year to support artists that were unable to perform because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In this episode, it's all about the fans! You’ll hear how they coped when there were no live shows and how they feel now that things are opening back up.

In this episode, you’ll hear from:

Check out Andrew Weber’s piece on venues not yet receiving federal relief.

Let us know your thoughts! Take the Pause/Play Survey!

Listen to songs from this episode of Pause/Play

Weldon Family_MM_May 2021.jpeg
Michael Minasi/KUTX
Jonathan Weldon, his wife Laura, and sons Pierce, 8, and Oliver, 4, have been organizing small concerts in their front yard over the course of the coronavirus pandemic.

