Austin restaurants invite you to 'Dine with Maui' on Saturday to help with wildfire relief

Sixty local restaurants are teaming up to donate a percentage of their profits Saturday to the Maui Food Bank.

Austin food blogger Amanda Wong is organizing the fundraiser to support the island, which experienced the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than 100 years last week.

Wong had planned to travel to Maui in September. She canceled her trip after the wildfire broke out but wanted to support the rebuilding efforts from afar. Last Friday, she reached out to restaurants she’s connected with through her blog Austin Food Adventures, asking them to donate up to 10% of their sales on Saturday.

Thirty-seven restaurants originally joined the fundraiser, and 23 more have gotten involved in the past few days. Austin merch company FKA Merch will donate T-shirts for the event. You can order the shirt online for $25, and those profits will also go to Maui Food Bank.

Wong raised $50,000 over multiple days for a similar Dine With Ukraine fundraiser last year. She’s hoping to raise at least $20,000 for this year’s single-day event.

“If you ever felt hopeless about the situation or you feel like there’s something you could do to help but you’re not sure what, this event is perfect for that,” Wong says. “All you have to do is go out to eat.”

Below is a full list of restaurants donating a portion of their Saturday sales. You can find a map of them here.