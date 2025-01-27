© 2025 KUT Public Media

In Black America
In Black America is a long-running, nationally-syndicated program dedicated to all facets of the African-American experience. Host John L. Hanson profiles a diverse selection of current and historically significant figures whose stories help illuminate life in Black America.

Investing with African American Entrepreneurs with Jessica Norwood

KUT 90.5 | By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published January 27, 2025 at 11:02 AM CST
Jessica Norwood is a financial activist, investor, social entrepreneur and the founder and CEO of RUNWAY Project.
On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Jessica Norwood, financial activist, investor, social entrepreneur, founder and CEO of RUNWAY Project, and author of ‘Believe In You Money: What Would It Look Like If the Economy Loved Black People?

Owning a business is one of the best ways to build wealth - but entrepreneurs need capital - and investing in African American companies is obstructed by systemic injustices that trace back to our nation’s dark history of enslavement and discriminatory policies that continue to create barriers to success.
John L. Hanson Jr.
John L. Hanson is the producer and host of the nationally syndicated radio series In Black America. It’s heard on home station KUT at 10 p.m. Tuesdays and 6:30 a.m. Sundays — and weekly on close to 20 stations across the country. The weekly podcast of IBA, the only nationally broadcast Black-oriented public affairs radio program, is one of KUT’s most popular podcasts.
