2021 election results: Austin's Prop A and Prop B

Austin voters are deciding on two propositions this election — one that would set a mandatory police staffing level and one that would allow the city to essentially swap one piece of land for another.

We’ll be updating the election results below throughout the night as they come in. Results from the early voting period are in. Election Day results are expected later tonight.

Proposition A

If passed, this would require the Austin Police Department to employ at least two police officers per 1,000 residents. Currently, the department has about 1.6 per 1,000 residents. Read more about it here.

Ballot language: Shall a petitioned ordinance be approved to enhance public safety and police oversight, transparency and accountability by adding new chapter 2-16 to establish minimum standards for the police department to ensure effective public safety and protect residents and visitors to Austin, and prescribing minimal requirements for achieving the same, at an estimated cost of $271.5 million - $598.8 million over five years?

Proposition B

If passed, voters would be giving the City of Austin the ability to exchange 9 acres of property on Lakeshore Boulevard for another piece of land. Read more about it here.

Ballot language: Shall the City Council be authorized to convey or lease approximately 9 acres of parkland currently used as the Central Maintenance Complex (CMC) located at 2525 S. Lakeshore Blvd. through a public bidding process, where the total value of the bid is equal to or greater than the appraised fair market value of CMC, in exchange for at a minimum: 1) at least 48 acres of waterfront land contiguous to an existing City park; and 2) the cost or construction of a new maintenance facility for the Parks and Recreation Department on other city-owned land; and 3) partial or full funding for the removal of Fiesta Gardens' existing maintenance facility and restoration of that land to parkland?

