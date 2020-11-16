-
Austin City Council Vote Brings New Management To Butler Golf Course After 70 Years Under One FamilyThe Austin City Council voted 7-4 on Thursday to lease Butler Pitch and Putt golf course to Pecan Grove Partners, marking the end of the line for the…
Austin trail-goers may encounter more electric scooters starting next month.The Austin Parks and Recreation Department is launching a pilot program that…
People experiencing homelessness can now work for the City of Austin.The city's Parks and Recreation Department, along with the Austin Public Health…
Adrian Ortega stood back from the pool at the Austin Motel on South Congress Avenue looking uncertain.“I have done nothing like this before,” said Ortega,…
From the hike and bike trail on Lady Bird Lake to Mount Bonnell, Austin is proud of its parks. But a new study ranking city parks around the country…
Austin’s hotels bring in millions of dollars in tax revenue for the city each year. For the past few months, the city has been exploring new uses for that…
From the Austin Monitor: Parks facilities in East Austin are likely to become host sites for a variety of large events in the coming years as the city…
Steps past a motorized gate and calf-deep in dung-spotted grass, Rick Cofer looked upon the acres of land that make up John Trevino Jr. Park. The entire…
There are parts of Austin parks where you can drink alcohol without a permit, but sometimes the rules aren’t so clear. That’s the basis of the City of…
What’s in a name? Or rather, what’s in a naming process? These are the questions Austin’s Parks and Recreation Department is hoping to answer soon. The…