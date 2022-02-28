Tomorrow is Election Day for the primaries in Texas. Here's what you need to know.

March 1 is Election Day for the primaries in Texas. A number of federal, state and local elections are on the ballot.

Texas has open primaries, so voters don’t register with a party ahead of the election. Voters choose which party’s ballot they want at the polling location. But they can’t vote in both Republican and Democratic primaries in the same election.

Here’s what you need to know.

Make sure you’re registered

Go here to verify your registration anywhere in the state.

Polling locations

You must vote at a polling location in the county where you live.

Travis County polling locations are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Here’s a map:

See wait times at Travis County locations here.

Williamson County polling locations are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Find a list Williamson County voting locations here. You can see wait times at the locations here.

Hays County polling locations are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Find a list of Hays County early voting locations here. You can see wait times at the locations here.

Don’t forget your ID

Make sure to bring a photo ID. The ID should be up to date or expired up to four years. Voters 70 or older can bring a photo ID that has been expired for any length of time.

If you had trouble getting an ID and can’t get one, here are some alternatives:



government document showing your name and an address, such as your voter registration certificate

current utility bill

bank statement

government check

paycheck

birth certificate

If you use one of these, you’ll have to sign a form that says you had a reasonable impediment to getting an ID.

Voting by mail?

The deadline to apply to vote by mail was Feb. 18. If you are voting by mail, make sure your ballot is postmarked by 7 p.m. on Election Day. It must be received by your county's elections office by 5 p.m. the day after Election Day. You can check the status of your ballot on the Texas Secretary of State's website here.

Alternatively, you can hand deliver your mail ballot between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., on Election Day only, to your county's elections office. If you do this, you'll be required to show an acceptable form of ID.



In Travis County, the office is at 5501 Airport Blvd, Austin.

In Williamson County, the office is at 301 SE Inner Loop, Georgetown.

In Hays County, the office is at 712 South Stagecoach Trail, Suite 1012, San Marcos.

What’s on the ballot?

Read our voter guides to see which candidates are on the ballot in your county.

