GOP-led Texas House inches closer to removing school vouchers from education omnibus bill

For the first time in nearly two decades, the Texas House of Representatives will vote today on a measure that would create a school voucher-like program for the state, allowing qualifying students to use public funds towards private school expenses.

Debate on the Texas House floor started around 1 p.m. Friday and is expected to last much of the day. At least 43 amendments have been filed.

The proposal, House Bill 1, has been championed by Gov. Greg Abbott and Republican leaders in the Texas Senate. It was advanced by a House panel last week, but its fate today is uncertain.

Similar voucher-like programs have stalled in the House in the past — and while House members seem eager to finally vote on the measure, Democrats and rural Republicans have vowed to oppose it.

The bill’s author, Rep. Brad Buckley, R-Killeen, opened Friday’s debate by saying his proposal strikes a balance between funding public education and empowering parents.

"I'm certain that HB 1 invests in the eternal truth that no one is more important in the education of a child than a parent," Buckley said while explaining his bill on the House floor.

The Republican also pushed back against comments that HB 1 could dismantle public education because of the voucher provision.

“It is absolutely important to fund our public schools, help make up for this tremendous inflationary burden that they're under, but also give parents every tool in the toolbox,” Buckley said.

Regardless, the vote on HB 1 will be a complicated one.

The measure goes beyond creating education savings accounts (ESAs), a school voucher program. The proposal also includes a raise for Texas public school teachers, additional funds for school safety and an increase to the basic allotment, the state’s per-pupil funding.

Still, the bill doesn’t seem to have a clear path forward.

An amendment to the proposal was filed early Friday by Rep. John Raney, R-College Station, that would take ESAs out of HB 1. At least eight other Republicans signed on to it. Democrats are expected to support it.

During the regular session, 24 Republicans stood together to block the use of public funds for the creation of education savings accounts.

Ahead of the vote, Rep. Justin Holland, R-Rockwall, told CBS Texas that he would not vote for HB 1 as long as it includes a school voucher provision.

“As constitutional conservatives, one of the main questions I ask myself is, is it conservative to have a general revenue expansion of government to the tune of $500 million to a billion dollars over the next few years for just a few students in the state of Texas to take advantage of?” Holland said.

He added the only way he’d support the proposal is without school vouchers.

Anti-school voucher and pro-voucher groups show to the Capitol

Ahead of Friday’s vote, dozens of supporters of HB 1 convened at the Texas Capitol wearing blue t-shirts that read “PARENTS MATTER.”

Michael Walton, a former educator who now works for the religiously oriented conservative non profit The Justice Foundation, told The Texas Newsroom public schools are failing students and that school vouchers would give parents opportunities to better help their kids.

“I want to see the kids turn around, I want to see the school systems turn around,” Walton said. “It’s not going to happen as long as (public schools) don’t have competition.”

But Robert Norris, the founder of Grandparents for Public Schools, said that while he believes in choice for parents, school vouchers should not be the vehicle for that.

He said parents already can choose where to send their kids to school, and using public funds for private education would dismantle public schools.

“We do not want money to be drained away from public schools only to be used as a tuition subsidy by affluent families to go to private schools,” Norris said. “They don’t need it, taxpayers don’t want it.”

This is the farthest a voucher-like proposal has made it in the Texas House since 2005.