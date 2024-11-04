© 2024 KUT Public Media

Texas Supreme Court dismisses Travis GOP lawsuit over bipartisan poll staffing

KUT 90.5 | By Luz Moreno-Lozano
Published November 4, 2024 at 4:03 PM CST
People in a line on a sidewalk near a parking lot look at their phones
Patricia Lim
/
KUT News
The Texas Supreme Court has dismissed a lawsuit filed by the Travis GOP over the political makeup of poll workers.

The Texas Supreme Court has dismissed a lawsuit filed by the Travis County Republican Party alleging there were not enough Republican election workers at polling sites.

The Texas Elections Code requires the county to ensure election workers at each polling location represent both major political parties – Democrat and Republican – to the best of its ability.

Katy McAfee

The Travis GOP sued the Travis County Elections Division last week, naming Dyana Limon-Mercado in her role as the county clerk and election administrator. The Third Court of Appeals dismissed the lawsuit, and the Travis GOP appealed to the Texas Supreme Court.

On Monday, Texas Supreme Court Justice Jimmy Blacklock along with two other justices ruled there was not enough information to substantiate the GOP's claims, especially just hours before Election Day.

"The evidentiary record it has provided to this Court lacks the degree of clarity and specificity that would allow this Court to know with certainty what exactly has transpired and what practical effect this kind of last-minute judicial intervention would have for election day in Travis County," the ruling states.

In the meantime, the county was ordered to comply with the Election Code to the greatest extent possible.

At a press conference Monday morning, Limon-Mercado said the county has assigned teams of bipartisan workers across the 176 polling sites on Election Day.

"We have great teams of bipartisan election workers," she said. "Not only at the poll sites, but here in our office, at our central count process, ensuring the integrity of our election and that all election laws are followed."

Limon-Mercado said she was pleased that two separate courts rejected the lawsuit.

“Now, it is time to focus on Election Day, and I look forward to delivering the results to Travis County tomorrow night,” she told KUT in a written statement.

Matt Mackowiak, who chairs the Travis GOP, said this is not the end of this.

“We will be seeking changes to the law through the legislature and may pursue further legal remedies,” he said.
Luz Moreno-Lozano
Luz Moreno-Lozano is the Austin City Hall reporter at KUT. Got a tip? Email her at lmorenolozano@kut.org. Follow her on X @LuzMorenoLozano.
