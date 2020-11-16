-
The ruling this week calling Texas' ban on same-sex marriage unconstitutional prompted plenty of reaction from politicos.One of the lesser-known…
-
September is Travis County’s Voter Registration Awareness Month – and the county Tax Assessor and Voter Registrar are kicking things off with a new online…
-
Williamson County released its unofficial elections totals early this morning, following a technical delay that required one of the voting machines to be…
-
Update 2 (Nov. 5): Early voting is over in Austin, but on Election Day (Nov. 6) Austin voters can cast ballots at any polling place in Travis…
-
Vote Anywhere During November's Presidential Election?The Travis County Commissioners are meeting this morning to talk about using vote centers for the…
-
Austin’s Mayoral and City Council elections are just about a month away – and if you haven’t registered to vote, time is running out.The last day to…
-
The Travis County Clerk says she's looking to hire dozens of people for Election Day.“We have a critical need for about 100 election workers,” Travis…