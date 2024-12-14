Travis County runoff election results: District 7, AISD school board, Manor mayor

Austin voters are weighing in on three races in this runoff election, depending on where they live.

Election Day is Saturday, Dec. 14 and Travis County polling locations are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. You can find your polling place using the map below.

Voters in District 7 will decide on a representative for Austin City Council. Voters within the Austin Independent School District will decide on an at-large seat on the school board. Voters in Manor will choose their next mayor.

Mike Siegel and Gary Bledsoe are vying for the District 7 seat on Austin City Council. For information on the District 7 candidates, click here.

Fernando Lucas de Urioste and Lindsey Stringer are facing off for an at-large school board seat for AISD. For information on the school board candidates, click here.

To view a consolidated sample ballot, click here.

These races went to a runoff election because no candidate got a majority, or 50% plus one, of the vote in November. The two candidates with the most votes went on to face each other in the runoff.

If you didn't vote in the general election, you can still vote in this one. As long as you are in line by 7 p.m., you will be able to cast your ballot.

Results will be updated below. Don't see the graphic? Try refreshing the page.



Results

Austin City Council District 7

Austin ISD at-large school board seat

Manor mayor